Anti-India demos, strike in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

Complete shutdown, marked by forceful anti-India demonstrations, was observed to mark today as Youm-e-Mazahmat.

Call for the shutdown and holding of demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road.

People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Bandipore, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and other areas and shouted pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The demonstrators were led by Hurriyet leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Zafar Akbar Butt, Qazi Yasir, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Imtiyaz Reshi. Indian police resorted to teargas shelling and lathi-charge to disperse the protesters in Sopore and other areas.

Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Bilal Siddiqui, Musaddiq Aadil, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Feroz Ahmed Khan in their addresses to public gatherings and statements paid glowing tributes to the victims of Gawkadal massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. They termed the carnage as the worst chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities continued to put Syed Ali Gilani and Shabbir Ahmed Shah under house arrest. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

In London, Members of British Parliament held a debate on Kashmir in the House. Through a motion, they urged the UK government to encourage India and Pakistan to commence peace negotiations to bring about a long-term solution to the Kashmir dispute. It also asked Britain to raise the issue of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir with the UN. The debate organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir was led by David Nuttall along with MPs Nusrat Ghani, Robert Flello and Fiona Mactaggart.—KMS