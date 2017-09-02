Anti-India demos in IoK today

Indian troops martyr 37 Kashmiris in August

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, forceful demonstrations will be held after Eid-ul-Azha prayers, today, to protest against India’s plans to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution to convert the Muslim majority of the territory into minority.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the demonstrations has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The demonstrations are also aimed at registering protest against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri traders by Indian National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, implementation of Goods and Services Tax regime and Uniform Civil Code in the territory.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah in general and people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular. They appealed to the Kashmiris to celebrate Eid with austerity and support the resolutions being presented by the Hurriyat leadership during Eid congregations. The resistance leaders also extended Eid greetings to the illegally detained Kashmiris and prayed for their well-being and saluted them for their steadfastness and commitment.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, appealed to governments of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Iran to make efforts to bring out the Muslim Ummah from the present turbulent situation so that the problems faced by the Muslims across the world could be resolved.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, after raiding the party office in Srinagar, today, and lodged him at central jail Srinagar.

Massive protests erupted in Lolab area of Kupwara district, today, against the disappearance of a youth in custody of Indian troops.

On the other hand, according to data issued by the Research Section of KMS, today, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 37 Kashmiris during the last month of August. The killings rendered 4 women widowed and 2 children orphaned. During the period, 261 people were injured when Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while 115 persons including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested.

In New Delhi, a court today extended the judicial custody of illegally detained three Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmed Dar till September 27. Another court in New Delhi had extended, yesterday, the judicial custody of senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah till September 13.—KMS