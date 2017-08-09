Anti-encroachments process aims to facilitating people: Mayor

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday that action against encroachments being carried out in different areas of the city to provided convenience to citizens.

The road from Hasan Square to Mauripur will be made model corridor by removing all sorts of encroachments alongside main road and from pavements. No one will be allowed to establish encroachments on this road.

He said this while inspecting the push carts, trolleys, cabins, sugarcane juice machine and other things that had been removed from a 3 km long area from Lea Market, Machchi Mayani Market, Kharadar and Tower in an operation of the anti encroachments squad, said a statement.

The Director land and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor directed the anti encroachments and land department officials to discourage establishment of all sorts of encroachments anywhere in the city.

He said the encroachers have shrinked down the roads and closed the pavements for pedestrians which can not be permitted.

He said the old city area especially the areas like Kharadar, Lea Market, Tower and Machchi Mayani Market where encroachments have already made this impossible for traffic to run smoothly it has now become necessary to take the action against the encroachers and land grabbers.

He also appealed to the citizens of Karachi to cooperate in the campaign against encroachments so that we could together make this city a better and well managed place.