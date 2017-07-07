Anti-encroachment operation launched on banks of Nullah Leh

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In order to mitigate flood damages during Monsoon season particularly in low lying areas, an anti encroachment operation along the banks of Nullah Lai has been launched.

According to a Municipal authority’s spokesman, slums and other encroachments at the banks of Nullah Lai would be demolished during the operation.

In case of any flood situation, all operational responsibilities would be on Rescue-1122 while the relief activities would be carried out by Civil Defence.

The Civil Defence has also cancelled leaves of its personnel and volunteers and they are on red alert. Over 200 volunteers have also been deployed in low lying areas including Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Rattaamral, New Katarian and other vulnerable points.

The Revenue Department, Civil Defence, Education Department personnel besides human resource of other departments concerned would perform duties in relief camp while the Health Department would provide medicines and ensure availability of doctors and para-medical staff in the relief camps. In case of any flood situation, the contingent of triple one brigade would also remain on red alert.

According to Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mahmood, the city has been divided into four zones including Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and all arrangements to pump out rain water particularly in low lying areas have been finalized.

The MD said WASA personnel were fully alert besides the control room set up to monitor flood situation in the city. In case of any emergency or complaint, the citizens can contact on 051-5555489.