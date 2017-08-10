Anti-encroachment compaign launched in city

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday confiscated five truckload goods including eight engines from different markets in its operation against encroachments. Various shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines while a number of shopkeepers found indulge in encroachments were issued notices. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted operations in Chungi number 22, Saddar, Chor Chowk, Masrial, Dhoke Mustakeem, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana and Gawalmandi. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make cantt areas encroachment free, said the spokesman. He said RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from different areas.