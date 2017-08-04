Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

All resources are being utilized for dealing with dengue and quarters concerned are fully mobilized to cope with the situation. Assistant Commissioner City Maleha Jamal Thursday said this while presiding over a meeting to review dengue situation and measures taken for its eradication. She directed that anti dengue regulations should be fully implemented and stern action should be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. She alarmed that present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on urgent basis as Met Office had forecast more rain in the week. She called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leaded to spread of dengue larvae She directed the officials to visit their areas and provide a list of hotspots of suspected breeding dengue larvae at the earliest.

