Anti-army content not to be tolerated: Nisar

Wants to track each social media user’s activities online

Sarwar Awan/Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, defending the ongoing drive against social media activists, on Tuesday said the government would not give free hand to social media as Pakistan’s values, constitution and decency were under threat on the platform.

Ch Nisar, addressing a press conference here, stressed the need for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the social media. He said he would make a request to National Assembly speaker to arrange meetings between political parties to hammer out consensus on the SOPs.

“I will request the National Assembly speaker to devise a social media code of conduct with different political parties,” he said.

The minister said religion, army, judges and the constitution of the country were targeted on social media with anonymous accounts.

“No curb is being imposed on social media. We are not going to take any illegitimate measure, but freedom without accountability is not acceptable,” he said.

Commenting on PTI’s threat to launch a protest against FIA crackdown, the minister said the opposition party should have seen the outrageous posts before going to protest.

Ch Nisar said that anti-army content on social media will not be tolerated and there was no crackdown on social media, adding that the platform needs thorough check and balance.

The minister said he was stepping up efforts to track internet users’ activities online and hunt down undesirable elements.

“For the last two weeks, posts making a mockery of Pakistan Army have surfaced,” he said in his briefing. “I believe that no Pakistani can have made these remarks against the Army,” he said.

“After the [ISPR] tweet and subsequent clarification, the reaction I saw on social media was a matter of concern for me,” he said. “Such posts are not tolerable.”

“Twenty-seven IDs have been identified, of which six were interviewed and the rest are in queue. There has been no arrest and no ‘harassment’,” he claimed.

“The people under interrogation are allowed to bring their lawyers along with them during questioning,” the interior minister said.

“Their devices will be checked forensically, and if they have not been wiped [to destroy incriminating evidence], the accused will be arrested,” he promised.

“It is being made to seem [in the midst of this crackdown] that social media is under attack,” he stated during the briefing.

“This is not the case: in fact, the Constitution, Pakistan, our institutions and the values of our country are under attack by a section of social media,” he claimed. The interior minister seemed particularly perturbed by the lack of standard operating procedures and rules on social media.

“A free-for-all system cannot be allowed. [Social media] has wide outreach, and it shapes public opinion,” he said.

In a move bound to raise serious privacy concerns, the interior minister also said he wants to clamp down on online anonymity, saying that authorities had proposed that each person’s social media accounts be connected with their cell phone numbers by law.

Claiming that the Federal Investigation Agency’s crackdown on ‘blasphemous’ posts had resulted in a dramatic drop in offensive material being posted online, Nisar vowed to expand the fight to cover derogatory remarks against the state as well.

“We will move ahead despite the criticism. Those who want to create hindrances in the path of these reforms, keep at it. Do not threaten me. We will ensure the implementation of these changes in line with the law and Constitution,” he said.

“Let me assure you with all the force in my command there will be no restriction on the social media but yes there will be red lines in line with the law and constitution of Pakistan,” said Nisar.

He said that the social media has a lot of reach, adding that the platform has no code of conduct and our values are under threat from it.

Nisar said that no restrictions are being placed on social media. “Strict action would be taken against those who post offensive content even if they belong from the PML-N,” said Nisar.