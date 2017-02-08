Antagonistic diplomacy

Aleem-ur-Rehman

Islamabad

If one can review the previous week on world stage and critically analyses the situation, he might come up with the conclusion that there is a total disagreement between superpower America and western nations specially Canada. As a student of science I conclude it as an antagonistic effect of the two sides. Donald Trump placed a travel ban on seven Muslims majority countries, on lame excuse of a national security threat. On the other side, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came up with the message of hope and harmony. He expressed sympathy with the affected Muslims. Six people are dead after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. He also participated in the funeral of those who embraced martyrdom. It is very interesting to see how these two events are opposite to each other in their nature such as the movement of our muscles. In order to stretch arm, triceps have to contract while biceps need to relax on the same time. I relate this with recent events, where US shows a contraction, and on the other side, Canada showing its soft heart by relaxing. Soon after Donald Trump assumed the office of the President, he announced to cope up with the Islamic terrorism. While Canada’s PM announced the mosque incident as the act of terrorism against a religion i.e. Islam. This all happened in the recent era which gave us a feeling that we need to understand the changing scenarios in upper arena. It is the need of time to stand united against all odds and not to let anyone exploit us.