ANP’s principled stand

AWAMI National Party has once again declined to become part of the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ campaign. According to its leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, the party has conveyed to Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah in categorical terms that it is with the opposition on other issues but would not demand resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

All political parties claim to be champions of democracy and democratic values and traditions but most of them have scant respect for the law and the Constitution. Differences apart, they ought to follow rules of the game of politics but they prefer to indulge in self-centred approaches even on issues of critical national importance. The Supreme Court bench, which heard the Panama Papers case and delivered the verdict, could have asked the Prime Minister to step down or proceed on leave during investigations by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) but it did not. Therefore, the question arises as to how and why some political parties and their leaders could ask the Prime Minister to resign when there is no provision in law and Constitution that warrants such an action by the chief executive. The demand clearly demonstrates impatience on part of some parties that fail to wait for completion of the tenure of present government. They first tried to dislodge government and demanded resignation of the Prime Minister through the use of street power but failed and now again they want to repeat the same drama not realising that ultimate sufferer would be people of Pakistan. In this backdrop, ANP deserves credit for pursuing principled politics and we hope other parties would follow its footsteps.

