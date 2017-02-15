Another victim of Charing Cross blast, who was admitted to Sir Gang Ram Hospital Lahore, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Police said that Muhammad Riaz (40) resident of China Scheme, was passing through the Charing Cross on way to his home after performing duty in a factory when he also fell victim to bomb blast.
The hospital administration handed over the body to his family members for burial.—APP
Another victim of Charing Cross blast dies
