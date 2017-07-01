Another tanker overturns, thousands of litres oil spilled

Ghotki

A speeding oil-loaded container overturned near Mirpur Mathelo on Friday. The local administration has sealed the area and closed the National Highway for traffic.

According to details, the driver of the tanker was injured in the incident, while thousands of litres of oil was spilled from the crashed tanker.

Members of the Safety Department of a private fertilizer company, who arrived at the scene of incident quickly after learning about the incident, sealed the road, while the Fire Brigade staff also initiated the required work to avoid the repetition of Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy. Police has taken the injured driver to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, while a heavy contingent of police has closed the National Highway for traffic.—APP