Another spell of heavy rains from today

The second spell of monsoon is expected to enter Karachi on Saturday, the Met Office has predicted. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the metropolis from Saturday to Tuesday after the second system of monsoon enter Sindh and Balochistan. According to the forecast, the port city will receive light rain today (Friday). The second spell of monsoon rains will enter Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir from Monday. At least 22 people have been killed in incidents triggered by heavy downpours across the country over the past two days.