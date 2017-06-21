Another novel move

It is quite good to note that the Punjab Government in furtherance of its commitment of self-less and dedicated service to the people continues to launch strategic initiatives and projects for the welfare and well-being of the entire population of the province both in rural and urban areas. Now, the provincial government has initiated a novel and unique initiative of ensuring neat and clean sanitation in the villages throughout the province at a cost of Rs 15 billion.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif described the programme first of its kind initiative in Pakistan and said it would be devolved down to the union council level. According to the reports, the chief minister directed for hiring of skilled human resources for implementation of the programme to be launched during next financial year and that he would personally be supervising it.

While appreciating the steps being taken for ensuring neat, clean and hygienic atmosphere and surroundings for the people in urban as well as in rural areas, it would be advisable if all tiers of the local bodies, duly elected by the people and already in place, are involved in the implementation of the neat and clean sanitation in villages programme. In fact, apparently this is the basic duty of the local bodies’ personnel and they should be pulled up and told to serve the people, who have elected them, sincerely with determination.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related