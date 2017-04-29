Another drone strike

DRONE strikes inside Pakistani territory have been one of the souring points in Pak-US relations and that is why suspension or break in such attacks raised hopes that friction on this account would die down. However, the second drone strike on Pakistani territory during the new US administration has rightly heightened concerns about renewed tension in relations.

According to media reports, a suspected US drone strike killed several TTP terrorists in North Waziristan close to Afghanistan border. Abdullah Wazirstani, spokesman for North Waziristan Taliban, a group linked to the TTP, said the strike killed three civilian ‘labourers’ and seven TTP militants. Sources from the TTP identified one of the dead terrorists as Abdur Rahman, a senior commander of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. Killing of terrorists, who take lives of innocent people, would not be opposed but physical action by foreign forces on Pakistani soil is unacceptable. Pakistan itself has been reminding the US that it is sparing anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits and is only targeting those that confront its forces in Afghanistan. But as far as action against terrorists inside Pakistan is concerned, Pakistan has always demanded that it should be left to Pakistani forces to avoid complications in bilateral relations. Drone strikes are opposed mainly on two grounds – they violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and there is almost always collateral damage as reports suggest killing of three labourers in the latest attack. Pakistan and the US enjoy closer intelligence cooperation and information sharing and with this in view, Islamabad has been urging Washington to share information about whereabouts of terrorists and leave it to Pakistan Armed Forces to take action against them on ground. Pakistani forces have already achieved remarkable successes in their operations both in North and South Waziristan and there is no reason it would not carry out operation against identified targets if intelligence were shared. We believe that the US is earning more ill-will in Pakistan than limited success against terrorists in drone strikes and therefore, one hopes it would review its strategy for the sake of continued cooperation in war against terror. Renewed drone strikes would also create political problems for government, which is already under pressure from the opposition on many fronts.

