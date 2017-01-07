Another dossier against India

PAKISTAN’S permanent representative to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has delivered another dossier on India’s involvement in acts of terrorism in the country to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A letter from Advisor Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also handed over, asking the UN chief to restrain India from interfering in Pakistan and from carrying out activities aimed at destabilizing it.

Three similar dossiers, containing information and proof of Indian intelligence agency RAW’s interference in Pakistan and its involvement in terrorism in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi, were earlier provided to the world body in October 2015 but there is nothing on record to prove that UN has acted on them as per its mandate and responsibility. UN is bound to take cognizance of gross interference by one member country into another member state threatening their own peace and security and that of the region. UN and the global community cannot remain a silent spectator to India’s State-sponsored terrorism in clear contravention of the UN Charter and resolutions of the Security Council on counter-terrorism and international conventions on terrorism. This is particularly so when Pakistan is not making verbal claims but has provided solid evidence of Indian involvement and sponsoring of terrorist acts in Pakistan. An Indian agent Kulbhushan Yadev was arrested red-handed and most of the evidence is based on his confession and revelations, providing graphic account of what RAW had been doing and what it planned to do in Pakistan as part of the declared agenda of India to destabilize it. It is astonishing that the world is constantly pressurizing Pakistan to ‘do more’ in its war against terror and the country has to its credit unprecedented achievements on this account but is not willing to pressurize or act against the country that is using terrorism as a policy tool to further its regional agenda. And all this is being done by a country that aspires to acquire a permanent berth at UNSC and one can imagine what could happen to the security of the region and the world if veto power is vested in the hands of terrorists and butchers of minorities. The world must break its silence and call a spade a spade.

