Another black law PSA slapped on Asiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities slapped another fresh draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Syeda Asiya Andrabi and Sofi Fehmeeda.

A spokesperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat said that as the previous draconian law PSA expired on August 15, a fresh black law Public Safety Act was slapped against Asiya Andrabi and Sofi Fehmeeda. They were lodged in Ambphalla jail Jammu on May 15.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Secretary General of DeM, Nahida Nasreen said that that the fresh PSA was slapped at a time when the party chairperson’s health condition is extremely critical. “The puppet regime is resorting to extremely oppressive measures against the ailing woman leader.—KMS