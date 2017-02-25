Another attack

Mannan Samad

Turbat, Kech, Balochistan

The year 2017 is going to be entitled as one of the worst years for Pakistan. Astonishingly, once again Lahore fell victim to terror attacks. Despite being a city on high alert, terrorists are successful in making devastating activities in every nook and corner of the city. The mysterious explosion in Lahore’s Defence area on Feb 23 claimed the life of at least ten people and injured more than that.

The city has witnessed two monstrous suicide blasts in a span of less than two weeks. Lahore carnage has exposed the law and order’s utter failure. The government needs to take tangible measures to prevent such heinous acts and counter efficiently terrorism in the country.