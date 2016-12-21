Another 1000 people fall prey to mysterious disease

City Reporter

The mysterious disease in Karachi’s Malir has continued to prevail as another 1000 patients with the complaints of high fever and pain in joints have been admitted to Saudabad Hospital.

According to details, the patients stated that they need to buy medicines and syringes from medical stores due to inadequate facilities in the hospital.

On the other hand, blood samples of the patients have been sent to Islamabad for the identification of the disease.

Staffers of malaria control program have also carried out anti-mosquito spray in the hospital that created difficulty in breathing for the victims.

Medical experts said that this disease causes high fever in the beginning and severe pain in the joints, disabling them for three days.

They revealed that the disease spreads with mosquito bite so all measures should be taken to keep safe from mosquitoes.According to reports, the disease has not spread to Kemari area.

Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sikandar Mandhro had visited Saudabad hospital and declared emergency in Malir after outbreak of mysterious disease.