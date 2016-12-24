Another 100 patients diagnosed with Chikungunya virus

Observer Reporter

Chikungunya virus has continued to affect Karachiites as another 100 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to Saudabad Hospital’s Dr Fakhar, the disease should be eliminated by destroying its root. He said Chikungunya is different from dengue but is being caused by

He advised the people to take precautionary measures whereas he has also directed the patients to drink maximum water.

Doctors said that suspected Chikungunya fever patients are coming on daily basis but the number has descended notably. They said it is not a deadly disease but affects the people with pain in body and disturb their bodies.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department has decided to launch awareness campaign and ordered the officials to hold spray in the metropolis to eliminate mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’ carrying virus of Chikungunya.

Earlier, Secretary Health Sindh had summoned all authorities concerned to devise strategy on Chikungunya outbreak.

Secretary health had also instructed hospitals to ensure continuous provision of medical facilities to affectees.