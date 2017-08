Staff Reporter

Sindh Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment department has taken up a matter with Sindh Home department to establish new lock-ups of ACE in overall Sindh. It was told in a meeting chaired by Chairman Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh Alamuddin Bullo on Thursday, said a statement. Addressing the meeting, the Chairman ACE said that anonymous applications will no longer be entertained.

