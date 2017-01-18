Annual symposium of JPMC continues on second day

Observer Report

The 4-day 52nd Annual Medical Symposium of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre with the theme “ Prevention is better than cure” continued the second day at Najmuddin Auditorium of JPMC on Tuesday.

Various scientific sessions were held on the occasion. The sessions included two surgery, two medicine, one session of ENT, one Anesthesia, one Paramedics and Nursing and a session of Basic Medical Science.

The sessions were addressed by Dr. Abdul Majeed, Prof Dr. Shahab, Prof. Saad Qureshi and other prominent figures of health sector. As many as five research papers were presented in each session and Poster presentations were also held.

Shields and certificates were also distributed among the presenters of research papers and speakers.

Chairperson of Symposium Dr. Sughra Parveen talking to APP informed that the sessions of Gynecology, Radiology, General Surgery and others will be held on third day of symposium.

The symposium which opened on January 16 will continue till Thursday.