Annual sports day at DA Tooba Secondary School

Karachi

The Annual Sports Day of Defence Authority Tooba Secondary School was held at its premises here on Wednesday.

The students participated in the event with a great deal of enthusiasm.

The Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest of the function.

The students presented an impressive PT Display and march past. Various races and athletic events were held in which students showed their zeal and performance.

Tug of War, Balloon Burst Race and Cycle Race etc added colour and thrill to the event.

The Administrator DHA said that the confidence, enthusiasm and talent demonstrated by the students of the Urdu medium school was commendable and second to none.—APP