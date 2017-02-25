Annual Jazz Golf Tournament 2017 tees-off in Karachi

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The Annual Jazz Golf Tournament, one of Pakistan’s premium amateur golfing events, kicked off to an exciting start atthe Defence Golf & Country Club. The first round of the tournament witnessed participation from amateur golfers from amongst distinguished customers of Jazz and its top management. Prizes in various categories were distributed to the winners, and outstanding performers.

The tournament is divided in to three rounds; Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad hosting one round each every year. This tournament attractsover 400 participants from a diverse segment of the country’s corporate and business sector, making for a well competed event, providing entertainment and promoting golf and sport in Pakistan.

Faisal Sattar, Head of Business Services Division – Jazz, while speaking at the closing ceremony, said, “For the past eleven years, Jazz customers and golf enthusiasts have been making it one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in Pakistan. I congratulate the winners and thank our guests for making this year’s event in Karachi a huge success.’’

Jazz has always sought opportunities and fresh ideas to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle in the community.