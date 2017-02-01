Annual fund raising of Al-Mustafa Trust

City Reporter

THE annual fund raising event from Al-Mustafa Trust and Medical Center held at DHA Creek Club here, said a statement Wednesday.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman of Al-Mustafa Trust Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Mustafa Khan said that the well-to-do persons must help in welfare activities.

He said that the Al-Mustafa Trust is functioning in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KPK, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and also one branch is in UK.

The Trust operates in Sheerin Jinnah Colony, Malir, Lyari and Orangi Town and also in process to introducing a mobile service.

Mustafa Khan said that the welfare activities will be enhance in all over the country.

Trustees Pirzada M. Ajmal Farooqui and Dr. Abdullah Hudbhai also addressed the occasion.

Social leaders, traders, and citizen in large number include Pirzada Ajmal Farooqui, Lt. Col. (Retd) Muhammad Hadiq, Rao Asghar, Zafar Sultan, Xher Afgan, Dr. Abdullah Hudbhai, Muhammad Ahmed and also present.