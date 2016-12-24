Annual canal closure to start from tomorrow

Islamabad

Under the annual canal closure plan for Rabi 2016-17 season, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will start closing down canals for desilting from Monday (Tomorrow) to January 31, 2017.

An official of IRSA told APP that under plan for Dec 26-Jan 31, 2017 period, the IRSA would release 10,000-12,000 cusecs of water from Tarbela dam and 8,000 cusecs from Mangla dam to meet the drinking water requirements.

Under the canal closure plan, Punjab’s Lower Jhelum canal will remain closed from Dec 26 to Jan 12 and the Thall canal from Jan 13 to Jan 30. The canals from head Trimmu will remain closed between Jan 10 and Jan 27 while the Sidhnai canal from Jan 11 to Jan 28.—APP