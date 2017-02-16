Annual accounts of EFU approved

Karachi

The Board of Directors of the EFU General Insurance Limited at its meeting held recently approved the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016. The after tax profit of the Company was Rs. 2,392 million with earnings per share for the year of Rs. 11.96.

The Board declared the final cash dividend of Rs. 7.00 per share i.e 70% in addition to already paid interim cash dividends of Rs. 3.00 per share, making total distribution for the year to 100% (i.e Rs. 10.00 per share). The Company wrote total Rs. 17.2 billion of business including Takaful contributions of Rs. 1 Billion. The Company continues to be the market leader for both, the conventional and Takaful business segments.

The company’s shareholders equity was Rs. 16.9 billion, and total investment in equity, fixed income securities and bank balances stood at Rs.25.9 billion.—PR