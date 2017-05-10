Announcement of reserve bench will not demoralise Kuldeep Yadav, says his childhood coach

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

San Fransisco

Kuldeep Yadav, the 22-year-old wrist spinner is not demoralised on missing a birth for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England next month.

It has been a rare case where MSK Prasad-led selectors have also named the reserve bench.

“It is nothing wrong if they (the selectors) have also announced the reserve players. It (the announcement of reserve bench) will not demoralise Yadav either. On the contrary it will inspire him to work harder”, the Chinaman bowler’s coach, Kapil Pandey, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Kanpur, said.

“There is hardly any difference between a 12th man and reserve players. Even Virat Kohli has also performed a 12th man job. Only thing is that Kuldeep Yadav will not be in England. But can be included in the event of urgency”.

“The two spinners R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were automatic choice and Yadav’s place is in the reserves because selectors have felt he can be handy if Ashwin or any other player is unfit”, Yadav added.

“Kuldeep Yadav should learn to adjust to such situations”, Pandey added.

Kuldeep Yadav and Suresh Raina are scheduled to be felicitated by the UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) on Tuesday.

Manager and selector

Kapil Malhotra will be the manager of the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI will send at least one or two selectors on tour. “Not all three but at least one or two selectors will be with the team”, a well-placed source said.

“The selectors will decide among themselves for this trip”, the source further added.