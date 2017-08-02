Anniversary of enthronement of King Mohammed VI celebrated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune hosted a well attended reception to mark the 18th anniversary of the enthronement of King Mohammed (VI) here. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mohamed Karmoune was wearing the national dress of his country, which was long white shirt with a red cap. Mohamed Karmoune and his wife received the guests at entrance of the hall.

After a brief ceremony playing of national anthems of the two countries and cake cutting amidst loud applause from the guests, the hall witnessed informal talks and interactions among the participation discussing national and international issues.

Morocco has cordial relations with Pakistan, and the embassy and Pakistani authorities work continually to increase trade between the two countries. Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The Moroccan cuisine is unique, and the tasty dishes were popular among locals and foreigners alike.

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune has been working hard in Islamabad to improve the trade and investment relations between the two countries.