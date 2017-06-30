Can an animal be worshipped as God when human beings are put to death under the guise of protecting gods?
Human beings are created in the image and likeness of God and if all human beings can believe in this truth, we can end all the misery and hatred which this world is going through and which threatens to reach a point of no return and destroy the world.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Animal’s worship
