ANF seizes Rs18.5b drugs in countrywide operations

Rawalpindi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF has seized some 12.15 ton drugs worth Rs 18.5 billion in international market during country-wide operations.

The recovered drugs comprised 10.976 ton hashish, 1.177 ton heroin, 1.7 kilogram Amphetamine and 850 gram opium while 14 drugs smugglers were also arrested,. an ANF press release said here Sunday.

ANF Quetta carrying out an intelligence-based operation, recovered 10.958 ton hashish concealed at an uninhabited site located in the area of Killi Ghaiba Zai, Gulistan Tehsil, Qilla Abdullah District. According to preliminary reports, the cache was to be handed over to another narcotics gang for further transportation.

ANF Quetta in another intelligence lead operation seized 1.175 ton heroin while intercepting a Suzuki pick-up at Chaman Road, Tehsil Saranan, District Pishin. However, the accused on board managed to flee from the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta arrested a drug supplier namely Hayat Ullah, resident of Qilla Abdullah, along with 11 kg hashish while he was riding on a motorcycle near Bashir Chowk, Quetta City.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested a drug carrier namely Ibrar Zela Muhammad, resident of Swabi, and recovered 1 kg hashish from his possession. He was arrested at Chungi No. 26, GT Road, Islamabad.

ANF Rawalpindi, in another operation, arrested a local drug peddler namely Ashna Gul, resident of Khyber Agency, and recovered 1.25 kg hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Khanna Pul, Rawalpindi.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Cultus car near Faizpur Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore and recovered 6 kg hashish concealed in it. The operation also resulted in arrest of three drug smugglers including Obaid Ullah and Abu Bakar Sidique, residents of Nowshehra, and Muhammad Safdar, resident of Lahore.—APP