ANF seizes huge narcotics’ cache

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan, seized huge cache of narcotics weighing 19.6 ton drugs valuing Rs 34 billion in international market during 20 countrywide operations.

The operations also resulted in arrest of 19 persons involved in drug smuggling and seizure of 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 16.7 ton hashish, 3.01 ton heroin, 30 kg morphine, 410 gram amphetamine and 1.01 kg opium.

The ANF Quetta seized mega cache of dugs comprising 3.01 ton heroin and 16.6 ton hashish in three separate intelligence based operations carried out at Quetta, Qilla Abdulla and Pishin.

According to details, ANF Quetta seized drug consignment comprising 3010 kg heroin and 1956 kg hashish stocked at an uninhabited site located at Killi Sardar Allah Gul, Tehsil Panjpai, Quetta district.

In another operation, ANF Quetta captured mega consignment containing 7,500 kg hashish from Tehsil, Qilla Abdullah district. Hashish was concealed in a seasonal stream located far away from the populated area.

Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta seized 7,201 kg hashish which was secretly heaped at a desolate site situated in the area of Killi Arjaam, Tehsil Saranan, Pishin district.

As per reports, all drug consignments were placed at cache sites for further dispatch to unidentified destinations. Drugs were stuffed in plastic bags.

In addition, ANF Quetta seized an unattended motorcycle at general area of Sor Gul Kor, Tehsil Dalbandin, Chaghi district and recovered 30 kg morphine contained in the bag loaded on the motorcycle. Moreover, ANF Quetta also seized an abandoned bag containing 11 kg hashish from general area of Killi Mehmoodabad, Satellite Town, Quetta.—INP