ANF seizes 6.164 ton narcotics

Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized mega quantity of narcotics weighing 6.164 Ton valuing 14.5 billion internationally during 18 counternarcotics operations conducted across the country. The seized drugs comprised 5043 Kg Opium, 957 Kg Heroin, 157 Kg Hashish, 3.2 Kg Amphetamine, 3.64 Kg Methamphetamine and 30 Gram Cocaine. The operations also resulted in apprehension of 22 persons involved in smuggling of narcotics and impounding of 8 vehicles.

ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at District Qilla Abdullah seized 5043 Kg Opium and 947 Kg Heroin. According to details, the drug was stocked at an isolated site situated at general area at Killi Haji Nazar Khan, Tehsil Chaman.—INP