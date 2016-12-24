ANF seizes 14.68 ton narcotics worth Rs12.5 billion

Rawalpindi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized narcotics weighing 14.68 tons worth Rs 12.5 billion in ten operations carried out in Quetta, Rawalpindi, D.I Khan, Lahore and Peshawar.

The operations led to arrest of six persons, including a woman, involved in drug smuggling and seizure of two vehicles. The recovered drugs comprised 11.02 ton hashish, 5.23 kg heroin and 3660 liter Acetic Anhydride.

On a tip-off, ANF Quetta conducted a successful operation in the area of Killi Gul Muhammad Tehsil Panjpai, and recovered 11 tons of Hashish stocked in 195 polythene bags. The narcotics were destined to be smuggled abroad.

In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a huge quantity of Precursor Chemical i.e. Acetic Anhydride weighing 3660 Liters which was kept in 100 cans. The precursor chemical was seized at near Killi Akhtar Abad, Western Bypass, Quetta.

ANF Rawalpindi Airport team arrested Umer Tajj Nawaz, resident of Bannu, at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad and recovered 500 gram hashish, concealed in his trolley bag. The accused was travelling to Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airlines Flight No EY-633.

In second operation, the ANF in collaboration with SIC confiscated a crockery consignment and recovered 189 grams of heroin (brown) tactfully concealed in the crockery. The parcel was booked by Adil Hussain a local resident destined for the UK.

In the third operation, the ANF recovered 1.930 kg heroin from a parcel being sent to the UK, booked from Mirpur. Meanwhile, ANF Lahore intercepted a Mehran Car No. GRD-8300 at Sheikhupura Motorway Interchange and recovered 3 Kg Heroin concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Abdul Waheed resident of Peshawar and his woman accomplice Qiasrah, resident of Rawalpindi, were arrested on the spot.

In second operation, the ANF intercepted a consignment of ladies hand bags from Skynet cargo office situated at Gulberg, Lahore and recovered 110 grams heroin.—APP