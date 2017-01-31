ANF recovers nine tons drugs, 13 including four women held

Rawalpindi

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized huge quantity of narcotics weighing nine tons worth Rs.9 billion in International Market while conducting 11 operations across the country. The Force also arrested 13 accused including four females allegedly involved in drug smuggling.

The seized drugs comprised 1.7 tons of Heroin, 7.1 tons Opium and 219 kg Hashish. According to ANF spokesman, ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at Qilla Abdullah seized 1728 kg Heroin and 7142 kg Opium.

ANF Lahore while intercepting a suspected Toyota Corolla car near MCB Bank, Mian Plaza, Johar Town, Lahore recovered four kg Hashish and arrested three persons on board identified as Rana Falak Sher, Muhammad Javed residents of Gujranwala and Atta Ullah Khan r/o Peshawar. In another operation by ANF Lahore, Muhammad Faisal and a lady accomplice Naseem Bibi, both r/o Lahore were arrested while travelling on a motorcycle near Gourmet Bakers, G-1 Market, Johar Town, Lahore along with seven kg Hashish. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a local drug peddler from Adda 214, Mankera, Bhakkar namely Saleem Khan r/o Bhakkar, recovering one kg Hashish and one kg Opium.

ANF Peshawar during search of a passenger bus near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar arrested two persons identified as Abdul Aziz and Mushood both r/o Khyber Agency and recovered one kg Hashish.—APP