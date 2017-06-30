ANF recovers drugs worth Rs87m

Rawalpindi

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has recovered drugs valuing Rs 87 Million in International Market in seven counter narcotics operations carried out across the country. The recovered drugs comprised 64.33 kg Hashish, 2.125 kg Ice and 460 gram Heroin.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF Quetta on pursuance of an intelligence report intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Ziarat Crossing main Khanozai Road, Tehsil Khanozai, District Pishin and seized 60 kg Hashish. Two drug carriers on board identified as Javed Ahmed and Yaqoob both residents of Pishin were apprehended. ANF Rawalpindi arrested a drug carrier namely Raees Khan r/o Khyber Agency and recovered 3.5 kg Hashish. He was arrested from Chungi No. 26 Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad.

ANF Lahore Airport Team arrested two foreign bound passengers namely Muhammad Nazeer and Shoukia Shehzadi both r/o Lahore at Allama Iqbal International Airport, while they were boarding for Jeddah and recovered 1.05 kg Ice concealed in their suitcases.

ANF Peshawar Airport Team arrested a foreign bound passenger namely Liaqat Ali r/o Charsadda at Peshawar Airport and recovered 1.075 kg Ice concealed in his suitcase. In another operation, ANF Peshawar Airport Team apprehended an accused namely Karamat Khan r/o Karak at Peshawar Airport and recovered 440 gram Hashish concealed in his suitcase.

Yet in another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested a Dubai bound passenger namely Speen Muhammad while he was boarding on Shaheen International Airline and recovered 390 grams Hashish concealed in his shoes.—APP