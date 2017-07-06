ANF recovers 331 kg drugs

Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized huge quantity of narcotics weighing 331 kg worth Rs570 million in international market during 10 counternarcotics operations conducted across the country. According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 47.06 kg Heroin and 283.680 kg Hashish. The operations also resulted in arrest of 16 persons including three females allegedly involved in smuggling of narcotics while three vehicles were also impounded.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 3.5 kg Hashish from possession of a local drug peddler identified as Sajid Shafique resident of Jhelum who was arrested near Mangla Bypass, GT Road, Dina, Jhelum. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car near Chakwal Mor, GT Road, Sohawa, Jhelum, recovering 980 grams Hashish. An accused on board identified as Muhammad Younis r/o Chakwal was also apprehended during the operation. ANF Lahore on pursuance of information raided near Haji Shafi street, mohallah Poran Palad, Chiniot and recovered 39 kg Heroin from possession of accused identified as Muhammad Waqas r/o Chiniot.

ANF Peshawar arrested Syed Sharif r/o Khyber Agency while he was travelling in a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 300 grams Hashish. In another operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 900 grams Hashish by arresting an accused identified as Shehryar Khan r/o Charsadda.

He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar while travelling in a passenger bus. Yet in another operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 560 grams Heroin from personal possession of Kamran r/o Charsadda, arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar while he was travelling in a passenger van. ANF Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) intercepted a car at Hub Toll Plaza, Hub River Road, Karachi and recovered 86 kg Hashish concealed in its secret cavities. Five persons including three females on board identified as Najeeba, Karishma, Saima, Jalil Khan r/o Quetta and Muhammad Wali r/o Qilla Abdullah were also arrested during the operation. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted an Auto Rickshaw near Metro Cinema, Banaras, Karachi and seized 192 kg Hashish concealed in it. A person on board identified as Ibrahim Khan r/o Karachi was also apprehended.—APP