ANF recovers 230.7 kg drugs

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 230.7 kg in 10 counter narcotics operations and arrested 11 persons involved in supply of drugs. The seized drugs comprised 227.77 kg Hashish, three kg heroin. Three vehicles were also impounded during the operations. As per details here on Tuesday, ANF Quetta while acting on a tip-off intercepted a Potohar Jeep on RCD Quetta – Karachi Road near Ramzan Hotel and recovered 195 Kgs Hashish during search of the Jeep.

Two parsons on-board identified as Muhammad Hayat and Sami Ullah both residents of Lasbella were arrested. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 2.9 Kg Hashish from possession of a drug carrier namely Haji Akbar, resident of Qilla Abdullah. He was arrested near Jungle Pir Ali Zai Bazar District, Qilla Abdullah. ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore.—APP