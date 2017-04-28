ANF recovers 163kg drugs

Islamabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 163 kg drugs worth 196 million in international market, impounds nine vehicles and arrested14 drug pushers in13 countrywide operations on Thursday.

According to details, ANF in an intelligence based operation intercepted a Toyota Corolla car at Saranan Bazaar, near Levies Check Post, District Pishin and seized 114 kg hashish.

The recovered hashish was concealed in cavities inside doors and dashboard of the car. An accused identified as Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Qilla Abdullah was also apprehended during the operation.—INP