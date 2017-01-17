ANF for treatment of addicts

Islamabad

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in addition to existing 145 bedded Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs), is expanding this facility to 173 more beds at Karachi, Sukkur and Peshawar.

The ANF is running the Centres at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi. The Centres at Islamabad and Quetta (having capacity of 45 beds each) are government funded while Karachi Centre (55 beds) is being run on self help basis with donors support, official sources said here on Monday. He said working under control of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, a 45-bedded Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre was established at Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road which has now been shifted at Model Town, Industrial Area, Islamabad. These MATRCs have treated thousands of drug addicts from different parts of the country, ensuring opportunities for them in returning to normal life. The sources said ANF has provided treatment to 2045 drug addicts in two years to bring them back to normal life. The Centres treated 1,210 drug addicts in 2015 and 835 in 2016.

These Centers provide free treatment, boarding and lodging facilities to drug addicts and a complete follow-up is also conducted after 45 days treatment. The sources said Provincial Governments run primary, secondary and tertiary level hospitals in various districts where medical treatment (including treatment of addicts) is undertaken and added as per National Anti Narcotics Policy, each District Hospital is supposed to have 20-beds drug treatment ward.—APP