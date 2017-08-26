ANF conducts operation against drug peddlers

City Reporter

In line with the directives of Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M), the ANF on Friday conducted operations against the drug suppliers involved in distribution of drugs among the students of academic institutions.

The ANF has deployed special Surveillance Teams to surface drug gangs involved in drug supply at educational institutions and special drive to identify and arrest the elements involved in the drug supply to educational institutions is underway across the country.

The ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcycle near Judicial Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi and arrested three persons identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, Naveed Iqbal and Raja Muhammad Dawar, all residents of Rawalpindi along with 450 gram hashish. As per reports, they were involved in supply of drugs to the students of Capital University of Science and Technology and Roots School System, Rawalpindi. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a local drug peddler named Naseer Khan, resident of Attock while he was riding on a motorcycle near Chawan Meel Chowk, Attock Basal Road, Attock and recovered 250 Grams Hashish from his personal possession. Reportedly, he was also involved in distribution of drugs the students of different academic institutions.