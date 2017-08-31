Andrew highlights Chevening Scholarship programme

Salim Ahmed

Deputy Head of Communication at the British High Commission Andrew Cuff has said that Chevening Scholarship is a premier and most prestigious programme offered by British Government. Pakistan is Chevening eligible country and many people have benefited from it and serving to the country at important positions.

He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan at LCCI on Wednesday. Mian Zahid Javed, Shehla Qayyum and Yasmeen Rehman also spoke.

Andrew Cuff said that Chevening was the best education programme in the world and for the last year 63, Pakistanis avail this unique opportunity. “We are looking for future leaders who have best leadership abilities,” he added.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Chevening Scholarship Programme is an ample proof of the interest of British Government in promoting education. He said that today the motive of holding this meeting is to raise awareness among those potential candidates who are interested to upgrade themselves with higher education at mid-career level.

Abdul Basit said that businessmen are backbone of the economy of every country, asserting that Lahore Chamber believes in educating the businessmen at all levels. He said that whether they are industrialists, traders or small shopkeepers, imparting proper education and guidance makes a huge difference in the overall performance of businesses. LCCI encourages the business community to not only educate themselves but also to educate their families.

LCCI President said that Pakistan has brilliant young brains but due to financial constraints, most of them cannot afford to study in leading institutions. He suggested that this scholarship should be targeted towards the middle class of Pakistan so that the financially humble masses can benefit and a special quota should be given to the people with special needs as well.