An unfortunate row

AS if other controversies were not enough, two senior colleagues of Foreign Service of Pakistan have publicly hurled accusations against each other, lowering image of a Service that was counted at number on the wish list of those aspiring to join the civil service of Pakistan. Abdul Basit and Aizaz Chaudhary have achieved no objective by going public with their sentiments against each other.

Jealousy and heart-burning unfortunately exist in departments and groups yet making one’s feelings known on official issues through social media is regrettable. Basit might have genuine grievances but these should have been aired at appropriate time and through appropriate channels and not at the verge of retirement. Generals are superseded in Armed Forces as well but they quietly retire and do not launch scathing attacks publicly that could lower prestige of the institution itself. The points raised by Basit to substantiate his allegation that Aizaz was the worst FS are just two instances of Ufa and UN Human Rights Council episodes. It would not be appropriate to ascribe foreign policy failures or shortcomings on one individual as the foreign policy is directly linked to the overall leverage that a country has in regional and global affairs and there is general impression that Foreign Office has been doing well despite limitations and constraints of all sorts. Anyhow, Aizaz too would have elevated his stature by not responding to the provocative letter even if it has been deliberately circulated to degrade him.

Related