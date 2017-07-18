Malik Ashraf

Pakistan has an unenviable history. It is turning seventy this year but it is regrettable to note that it still has not found its cherished direction to realize the objectives of independenc. But the most worrying aspect is that nobody is bothered about casting off this self-inflicted curse on the political landscape of the country, rather attempts are being made to further precipitate the national woes through conspiracies that have been the bane of our socio-political-economic progress in the past. The situation reminds me of a couplet that goes like this “Tareekian hein watan key ufaq per, Raqeebone ki ab bi wohi Mastian hein”

The English translation is: dark clouds continue hovering on the horizon of the country and the villains are not prepared to give up their shenanigans.

The main reason for the permeating situation has been the tug of war between the state institutions and segment of the society to establish their ascendency and their deliberate moves to develop a moral narrative of their own choice and to foist it on the entire society to serve their vested interests. The religious parties, the security establishment and the judiciary have been engaged in acting as the custodians of the national morality. Sometimes in collaboration with others and sometimes independently they have been determining the course of history through political manipulation and using their narrative to credit or discredit the most vulnerable class, the politicians.

Article 62 and 63 inserted in the constitution by a military dictator is a perfect example of the security establishment foisting its own narrative of morality on the nation, particularly the political class which under the constitution is supposed to govern the state after securing franchise of the people. And quite often the word morality and corruption have been used interchangeably. That provided enough justification for Musharraf to stage a coup, though the reasons behind it were entirely different.

Now we are also witnessing the use of article 62 and 63 by the politicians to dislodge and discredit the representative government. The writ filed in the Supreme Court by PTI and other political parties seeking disqualification of the Prime Minister invoking these two articles by using the Panama Leaks as a punching bag, is yet another example of the debilitating impact of inserting this aberration in the constitution. The motive behind this move is political vendetta rather than a genuine desire to establish a fool-proof system of across the board accountability. Had they wished so they would have joined hands with the government in Parliament to reform the system of governance and introducing other legislative measures to check the rampant corruption. That was never done.

The PTI led by Imran Khan has only focused on destabilising the government during the last four years. Tahir Qadri came to Pakistan first to sabotage the 2013 elections and preventing Nawaz to win but he had to abandon it. His second homecoming after the installation of PML (N) government was meant to destabilise the government of Nawaz Sharif.

After the reversals that Imran had to face, Panama Leaks came as a god-sent opportunity for him to re-launch his bid for the removal of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. First, he hyped it politically and then filed a petition in the Supreme Court under article 62 and 63 for the disqualification of the Prime Minister along with other disgruntled political elements. The way the things have unfolded since the filing of the case, the decision of the SC to form JIT and the controversy generated by the JIT report, unfortunately present a semblance of a witch-hunt. It is a typical pattern that we have been witnessing in the past when the disgruntled political elements have either connived with the security establishment to bring down or discredit an elected government or formed alliances on their own to achieve their nefarious designs.

Is it not ridiculous that the politicians who have slew of skeletons in their own cupboards and would surely stand disqualified themselves if the same articles were applied on them, are seeking the disqualification of an opposing political leader under the same provisions of the constitution? I think the Supreme Court should not have accepted this highly politicised case in the first instance. Whatever decision the apex court would deliver now will have a negative fall-out on the political landscape of the country. The judiciary even now can rectify the situation by assigning this case to a judicial commission charged with the responsibility to probe all those named in the Panama Leaks owning the off-shore companies. That is what justice demands.

