An open letter to CM KP

Sakhi A Khattak

Via Email

I would like to draw attention of honourable CM KP Pervez Khattak and all concerned authorities towards a series issue which has not yet been highlighted by any student, while suffering frequently. KP Public Service Commission, which is responsible to recruit manpower for various government departments as per the constitution of Pakistan, has shaped no significant fallouts. In present era of digitalisation where almost every department has upgraded itself to online system, KP PSC is still succeeding the orthodox and outdated mechanism, which is not only a waste of public resources but also waste of precious time of students.

Being an applicant, you have to wait for almost seven to eight months (in some cases one year) to complete the process of selection. In most cases the upper age limit for a government job is 30 years, aftermath a student remains ineligible to majority of posts. In such sort of scenario how a student can afford to waste his time. NTS which run parallel to PSC may not be a good option for students as it charges high fee, although providing a quick service. A feasible solution may be to converge sufficient funds by the government, in order to enhance manpower and upgrade the existing ancient manual system. This will not only save the processing time but also will assist the poor students who can’t afford high fee of application. The KP government ought to carry out all the possible measure and also raise the issue with federal government to tackle the problem efficiently.