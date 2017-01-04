An odd game

Hamid Ali NB

Turbat

Nowadays an odd trend of playing the game “Teen Patti Gold” is extremely common among the youth. The students in classrooms, drivers in cars, shopkeepers in shops, guards on duty and even in important gatherings, people are engaged in playing this game. A few days back, I happened to visit Atta Shad Degree College, I was shocked seeing the students playing the game in the classrooms instead of giving time to their studies.

It is painful to mention that students are wasting their precious time uselessly in a unrewarding activity. Students are future of a nation. Instead of becoming the future of the nation, they (students) themselves destroy their own future by their own hands. What a silly on their part! I would like to request the Government of Balochistan to take some reformative steps to eliminate the trend of Teen Patti game being played in such a way.