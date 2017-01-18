Hashim Abro

Islamabad

We live in selfish and self-centred society where there is no ethics, morality and law, where corporate and corruption culture dominate. Nothing will develop and improve in this country as long we are not determined to move from having an “I’ mindset to having a “we” mindset.

In the heat of the moment, when life is busy, stressful or frustrating, there is lawlessness and injustice everywhere, as a nation we must have to commit to choosing selflessness over selfishness and loving our man and women, cities, towns and villages with everything we’ve got. Then and then, we can see the desired change in this society. If not, then, there is no cure to darkness of heart, which means egocentrism.