An honour for Pakistan

DEFENCE Minister Khwaja Asif Friday confirmed that former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif has been made Commander-in-Chief of Saudi-led Alliance formed in December 2015 to fight terrorism. Rumours were already rife when Raheel was commanding Pakistan Army that Saudi Arabia wanted him to command the Alliance and as per the words of the defence minister, the agreement to this effect was finally reached just few days back.

The development indeed is a great honour for entire Pakistani nation and is also recognition of the capabilities of our armed forces to handle complex security issues. Raheel Sharif also deserved coveted position given the major strides achieved during his tenure as Army Chief in dismantling the infrastructure of terrorists and criminal elements from FATA to Karachi and Balochistan. Because of his commitment towards the cause, he also received widespread recognition both at home and abroad, and it may also be pointed out that this Daily while declaring Raheel man of the year wrote a special article enumerating his services and achievements vis-à-vis ensuring internal and external security of the country. We are sure that Raheel — a true soldier having leadership qualities and capabilities- will definitely take forward the Alliance, to which Pakistan is also the part, in the most effective manner to achieve the desired goals against the curse of terrorism, which has not only afflicted heavy losses to Muslim Ummah but also badly tarnished its image. Formation of the Alliance – the initiative of Saudi government – undoubtedly was need of the hour to bring the Muslim countries under one platform to jointly fight evil forces. With Raheel in command, we expect deeper collaboration amongst Muslim countries and a relentless campaign against those wreaking death and destruction – the path vital to ensure a brighter and safer future for Muslim Ummah.

