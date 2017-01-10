An emergency threat

Sundus Fatima

Karachi

Global Warming and climate change is now considered as an emerging threat for the world. Seminars and conferences are being held every year on this issue all over the world. United Nation Organization (UNO) is also working on that sensitive issue. This threat is now considered as a destruction of world. The temperature of earth is increasing with each passing day. This increase in temperature is now worrying the climate scientists who tout this as a sure recipe for destruction.

According to them, the cities and countries nearer Sea are in danger. They also state that Karachi will submerge under water in the year 2060. This assessment is supporting the theory that the World War-III will be fought over water. There are many ways to stop this huge threat but the Government of Pakistan is not working on it. Plantation of trees, use of fossil fuel in industry, solid waste management system and to overcome effect of greenhouse gases are the ways to stop this emerging threat.