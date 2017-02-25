An American Muslim story-teller breaking social stereotypes

New York

This is Iman Zawahry, a hijabi Muslim American filmmaker. Not only is Iman an outspoken filmmaker, she is also a college professor, zumba instructor, full-time mom, wife, and daughter, who tries to break down all the stereotypes a xenophobic person would have to say about her.

Between correcting papers for her Islam, Media and Pop Culture class and running the first American-Muslim film grant, Iman is also currently working on directing a feature film based on the critically acclaimed play, Dirty Paki Lingerie, with writer and actor Aizzah Fatima. Zawahry stated that, in a perfect world, she would like Tom Hanks to produce the film.

Iman’s film Tough Crowd won a Student Emmy Award and was a finalist for the NBC Comedy Short Cuts. Her movie Undercover won her the prestigious Princess Grace Award.

Zawahry recently spoke out in the Washington Post, where they discussed the American Muslim Storyteller Grant (ASG).—Agencies