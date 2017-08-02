Ample stocks of sugar available in country

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association held on Tuesday wherein it was observed that there are ample stocks of sugar available in the country which are sufficient to cater to the needs of the country till February 2018. There was consensus in the meeting that till these stocks are disposed of in the market mills will remain in liquidity crisis and starting of next crushing will not be possible.

The spokesman said cost of sugar produced at government notified rate of sugarcane Rs.180/40 kg is not viable to export sugar, keeping in view the high cost of production and depressed world market. He said if current situation prevails, it was feared, mills will not have the ability to procure sugarcane at anything more than Rs.120/40 kg. However, if subsidy as requested by Pakistan Sugar Mills Association is provided the surplus stock will be exported.